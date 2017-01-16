»»TUSCALOOSA HALF MARATHON SET FOR MARCH 4

The fifth annual Tuscaloosa Half Marathon is happening March 4 and registration is open.

The event features a 13.1-mile half marathon and a 3.1-mile 5K race, and both races begin at 7 a.m. at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on Jack Warner Parkway.

Race beneficiaries include the Kiwanis Club of Greater Tuscaloosa, Read Bama Read and Arts ‘n Autism.

According to a news release, the race has raised $177,000 during the last four years for the charities it supports.

“It is the result of thousands of runners and tremendous community support that the THM has had the opportunity to give support to local charities,” said Co-Race Director Kelsey Rush in the release. “From rebuilding parks and school libraries as a result of the 2011 tornado, to supporting young adult programs with Art’s ’n Autism, or fighting to beat diseases like Cystic Fibrosis and Spinal Muscular Atrophy, participants truly run for a purpose when participating in this annual run.”

The course has changed for this year’s race, and a map will be available beginning Jan. 23.

Registration for the half marathon is $80 until Feb. 15, when it increases to $85. The cost for 5K registration is $25.

If you’d like to register, visit tuscaloosahalfmarathon.org.