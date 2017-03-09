»»TUSCALOOSA FIRST RESPONDERS RECEIVE EQUIPMENT DONATION

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded Tuscaloosa’s first responders with brand-new equipment worth about $40,000.

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue received 1,200 smoke alarms in an effort to sustain “Get Alarmed! Tuscaloosa,” the department’s smoke alarm education and installation program.

The sheriff’s office received extrication equipment that will replace outdated tools, improving responders’ rescue capabilities for victims in motor vehicle accidents.

“It’s one of our core values in our mission statement that we want to give back to our communities,” said David Conklin, an area representative for Firehouse Subs. “It’s something that we do in every restaurant, you know, the people of the community are really the heroes here, they’re the ones buying the pickle buckets, they’re donating spare change to us, which allows us to take that money and to roll into these grants and these donations.”

Anyone interested in helping Firehouse Subs with their fundraising efforts can donate at registers in stores or round up their bill to the nearest dollar when ordering in restaurants.

The city’s Fire and Rescue website has further information about “Get Alarmed! Tuscaloosa” and their job as first responders.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s website includes information about their mission and progress, and allows users to look at their impact in specific areas.