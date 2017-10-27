»»TUSCALOOSA FIRE STATIONS WILL HAND OUT CANDY ON HALLOWEEN

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service will be participating in the Halloween events this year.

Each of the fire stations in Tuscaloosa will be handing out candy provided by the IAFF Local 403. This will take place from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on October 31.

The Fire Station locations are:

Station 1- 1501 Greensboro Avenue

Station 2- 322 Paul Bear Bryant Drive East

Station 3- 202 Rice Valley Road North East

Station 4- 815 25th Avenue East

Station 6- 3601 Loop Road

Station 7- 105 Skyland Blvd

Station 8- 2200 Eutaw Highway

Station 9- 3942 Woodland Forest Drive

Station 10- 8101 New Watermelon Road

Station 11-10293 Covered Bridge Road

Station 12- 7525 Robert Cardinal Road