Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue were called to the scene of an apartment fire shortly before 6 a.m. this morning at Broadmoore Apartments on James Harrison Parkway.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a downstairs unit, where they found one person still inside the unit where the fire started.

That person was taken to the hospital. Two units were affected by the fire.

Fire officials said they haven’t determined how the fire started, but are investigating the cause.