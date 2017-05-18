»»TUSCALOOSA FIRE AND RESCUE GETS UNIQUE NEW TRUCK

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue added one more firetruck to its arsenal this week.

The brand-new truck features a 107-foot ladder and requires two drivers: one in the front and one in the back. Having a driver steering the rear of the truck means it’s much more maneuverable than your average firetruck.

Station 2 will house the new truck, which is the first of its kind in Tuscaloosa and one of a just handful in the state.

Holly Whigham with Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue said the department will get some intensive training on operating the truck, since it’s so different from your average vehicle.