»»TUSCALOOSA FAMILY RAISING MONEY FOR SON’S COLLEGE COMMITMENT

Even University of Alabama fans have a reason to cheer for a local student making a commitment to Clemson University.

Dalton Cron from Holy Spirit High School in Tuscaloosa was recently accepted into the selective Clemson Life program, which helps students with intellectual disabilities like Dalton learn the skills they need to succeed in life.

Dalton, who has down’s syndrome, is one of only six boys and six girls from across the country chosen for the program each year.

This weekend, you can help make Dalton’s dream a reality by entering or attending the Operation Tiger Paw Steak Cookoff at the Alabama Fire College on Saturday.

Anyone wanting to enter the contest can sign up right here. If you’re more interesting in eating than competing, steak dinners will be available for sale at the event. The cookoff begins at 10 a.m., and awards begin at 4 p.m.

If you’d like to help Dalton but can’t attend the cookoff, you can donate to Dalton’s Let’s Send Dalton to Clemson GoFundMe page right here.