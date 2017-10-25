»»TUSCALOOSA FAMILY OF FOUR HOSPITALIZED AFTER HOUSE FIRE

A Tuscaloosa family of 4 is recovering in the hospital after their home caught fire around noon Wednesday.

“I was coming out of the house and the front room of my cousin’s trailer was engulfed in flames.” That’s when Antonio Dancer told WVUA 23 News reporter Chelsea Barton he risked his life to help his family.

“All I knew to do was try to get in the trailer and get them out. I ran through the back door and when I was coming through the back door, they met me at the back door with the kids,” Dancer exclaimed.

Family members have identified the family who lived inside this home and Quenton White, his fiance Ravin and their young boys Kingston and Preston. All four were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center, where they are thankfully only being treated for smoke inhalation.

“It’s a blessing that everybody got out safe,” family member Denise Davis said. “My family is already going through a hard time. Out aunt passed today, so I am just thankful that everyone is okay,” she told WVUA 23.

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue received the call to 3405 University Boulevard East minutes after noon on Wednesday.

They responded immediately and had the fire under control and extinguished within minutes, but want this to be a reminder to everyone of how fast fires can spread.

“It don’t take long at all,” Davis exclaimed. “Tragedy can happen quick. You only get one life and you can always get another home,” she said.

Family members gave me clothing sizes for the family who lost their home.

The adult male wears men’s pants in a size 36’32’, L/XL shirts and a size 9 shoe.

The adult female wears women’s size 14 pants, M/L shirts and a size 9 shoe.

The boys wear sizes 3t and 4t clothing and children’s size 7 shoes.

If you’d like to donate to this family, please call ary at (205) 764 -2364.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.