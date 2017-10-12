»»TUSCALOOSA ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT EXPANDS, LASTS THROUGH JANUARY

Earlier this week, the Tuscaloosa City Council voted to extend the downtown entertainment district, in more ways than one.

What started as a trial is now going into effect every Friday and Saturday night through Jan. 27, and the district expanded further into Tuscaloosa and down to the RiverWalk. The expanded district includes the area on Jack Warner Parkway where Holidays on the River festivities take place.

The rules allow businesses serving alcohol to provide to-go cups for patrons, as long as patrons remain inside the designated district.

So far, it’s been in effect for four weekends, but downtown business owners like Cravings owner Dan Robinson said they think it’s a great thing that’s only going to get better.

“We’ve probably done a little over 4,000 of the cups,” he said. “We have three home games in a row coming up, so we fully expect to be going through 7,500 to 10,000 cups.”

The entertainment district designation will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights.