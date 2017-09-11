»»TUSCALOOSA DOWNTOWN ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT TRIAL RUN BEGINS

For the first two home games of the Alabama football season, downtown Tuscaloosa will look a little different. The city council has started a trial period of making downtown an entertainment district. An entertainment district means that when you get a drink from somewhere, you are allowed to leave the building and go walk around downtown. Where before, you had to finish your drink at the place you bought it.

What does this mean for the city? Local businesses and residents hope that it will help keep people downtown on game days especially. Emily Clayton who’s a bartender at Innisfree tells me “I think it’ll really open up the opportunities to the public to just come in, get a drink, leave, and come back.”

A lot of businesses downtown are excited about the potential. And potential is all it is for the time being. The city council will vote on October 3rd if they want to make this is permanent entertainment district.