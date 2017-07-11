»»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY’S MOST WANTED: JULY 11, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Jarvis Lane, 27, is last known to be living in the area of Cavaha Rd., Uniontown.

He is wanted for Kidnapping 1st Degree.

* Hunter Washburne, 21, is last known to be living in the area of 26th St., Tuscaloosa.

He is wanted for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

* Martin Sherrod, 50, is last known to be living in the area of 14th St., Northport.

He is wanted for Assault 2nd Degree. If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.