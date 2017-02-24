»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY’S MOST WANTED | FEB. 22, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Dwight Edward, Jr., 35, last known to be living in the Main Street area of Tuscaloosa, is wanted on burglary and fraudulent use of credit card charges.

Daniel Madison Hays, 36, last known to be living in the area of Vance Road of West Blocton, is wanted on breaking and entering of a motor vehicle charges.

Timothy Dale Coleman, 35, last known to be living in the area of Alabama Avenue in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.