»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY’S MOST WANTED | FEB. 22, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Dwight Edward, Jr., 35, last known to be living in the Main Street area of Tuscaloosa, is wanted on burglary and fraudulent use of credit card charges.
- Daniel Madison Hays, 36, last known to be living in the area of Vance Road of West Blocton, is wanted on breaking and entering of a motor vehicle charges.
- Timothy Dale Coleman, 35, last known to be living in the area of Alabama Avenue in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.