»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY TAKING PRECAUTIONS AFTER FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Jade Carter

With the recent school shooting tragedy in Florida, and in increased number of these incidents across the whole country in recent months, schools are reviewing their safety procedures.

On Wednesday afternoon, a mass shooting occurred in Parkland, Florida, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School taking the lives of 17 people. The shooting has had an impact on the community and around the world.

This event has caused Tuscaloosa to take precaution if this type of event were to occur in any of our schools.

“Ask questions, ask your administrators, ask you son and daughter, your students what are the procedures,” said Tuscaloosa Board Coordinator for Extracurricular Activities and Safety Anthony Harris. “Make sure they are following up on that and that they know what to do, but trusting the administrators, and the things that the school systems and the states and nationally things that we are doing and putting in place.”

Tuscaloosa authorities have extensive training on responding to an active shooter at a school.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office takes one week every year and focuses specifically on ways to handle school shootings.

“We’ve got officers positioned in every school, because we have school resource officers for quick response and action because we want to make sure our community knows we’re going to be not only helpfully there in a preventative nature but if something were to occur we can respond quickly and address whatever problem it may be.” said Tuscaloosa County sheriff Ron Abernathy.

Abernathy said he’s fortunate he’s never had to deal with a school shooting, and hopes to continue to keep Tuscaloosa schools safe.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, is accused of opening fire Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, killing 17 people. On Thursday afternoon, a judge ordered him to be held without bond on 17 counts of murder.