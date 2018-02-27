»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY STUDENTS FACE OFF IN ‘BATTLE OF THE BOOKS’

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Albert Godlesky

The Tuscaloosa County School System will hold its annual Battle of the Books Tournament today at Five Points Baptist Church in Northport. The competition will feature teams from eight Tuscaloosa County middle schools, including Brookwood, Davis-Emerson, Duncanville, Echols, Hillcrest, Northside and Sipsey Valley.

The tournament consists of two rounds where students must answer questions about this year’s books. During the first round, teams are grouped into pools, where they compete in a round-robin style tournament. The winner from each pool moves into the playoff round to decide the county schools’ champion.

The list of titles for this year’s competition features “Rock n’ Roll Rebel” by local author Ginger Rue. Other books on the list include “Ghost” by Jason Reynolds, “The Blackthorn Key” by Kevin Sands, “Serafina and the Black Cloak” by Robert Beatty, “Beneath My Mother’s Feet” by Amjed Kamar, “The Roar” by Emma Clayton, “90 Miles to Havana” by Enrique Flores-Galbis, and “Uprooted: The Japanese-American Experience During WWII” by Albert Marrin.

The winner of the county tournament will go on to face the winner from the Tuscaloosa City School System’s competition at Five Points Baptist Church on March 27.