»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS ABOUT NEW IPHONE SCAM

By WVUA 23 Web Contributor Sarah Fowerbaugh

The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post on Friday about a new scam that’s been targeting iPhone users.

A caller impersonating an Apple Support Employee has been calling Apple users to tell them their iCloud has been hacked and typically asks for their Apple ID. They have also been asking users to purchase an iTunes gift card to reverse the virus.

It’s important to not give any unknown callers personal information over the phone.