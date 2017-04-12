»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS SEARCHING FOR NEW BUS DRIVERS

If you’re looking for a part-time job and enjoy working with children, the Tuscaloosa County School System’s Department of Transportation is looking for you.

The system is in dire need of new bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

TCSS Transportation Director Donna Christian said they’re looking for drivers for buses and special needs buses before May 1, when training begins.

As the area continues growing, so does the need for drivers, Christian said.

Tuscaloosa County has 167 buses and 29 special needs buses, and about 10,000 students are taken to and from school each day.

TCSS Route Director Tom Perkins said being a bus driver is about so much more than just driving.

“It’s an opportunity to make a difference in the community and make a difference in children’s lives,” Perkins said. “Some kids just need an adult mentor in their lives and role models.”

They’re looking for candidates with a clean driving record, a willingness to learn and a passion for helping children.

Applicants can find more information at TCSS’s Department of Transportation homepage.