»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM UPDATES GRADUATION TIMES

The Tuscaloosa County School System has once again changed graduation times. As we first reported last week, the original plan was that the six schools would couple up and share graduation ceremonies inside Coleman Coliseum on The University of Alabama campus. After much concern from parents and students, the school system released the following updated times:

At Coleman Coliseum on Saturday, May 12:

Sipsey Valley High School at 8:30 a.m.

Hillcrest High School at 11:00 a.m.

Brookwood High School at 1:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa County High at 4:00 p.m.

On Monday, May 14:

Holt High School graduating from their school at 7 p.m.

Northside High School graduating from their school at 7:30 p.m.

The principals from each school will meet with each student body to discuss inclement weather options. Based on feedback from those meetings, an inclement weather plan will be developed and communicated.