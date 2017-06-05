»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM DEBUTS “NUTRITION IGNITION” MOBILE FEEDING UNIT

Monday, June 5th, the Tuscaloosa county school system began its new approach to feeding children in need this summer while they are out of school…and they did it riding in style!

Stationary feeding locations have been set up at participating schools during summer months for years,and will remain there. But now, the Tuscaloosa County School System will be rolling meals out into the community with its new mobile feeding unit the “Nutrition Ignition.”

Creators hope to use the mobile feeding unit to help cut down the 17.9 food insecurity rate within Tuscaloosa county. TCSS Child Nutrition Director Donette Worthy says seeing the kids happy faces on the first day of deliveries made it a huge success!

“These may be some of the only nutritious meals our kids get during the summer for breakfast and lunch,” Worthy told WVUA 23. “We have a high free and reduced percentage. We have them covered during the school year, but can get to out kids during the summer. This bus enables us to do that and give the kids the nutrition they need to learn when school starts back in August,” Worthy said.

Parents like Latoya Williams are extremely grateful for the new outreach, saying it’s convenience is saving them a lot of time and money.

“Everything gets hectic during the summer, but when you have help from people like this it is greatly appreciated,” Williams told our crew. “It’s great for families who don’t have cars and can’t get their children to things. It’s great that they actually bring it to you and to the kids. I love it!” Williams exclaimed.

Monday through Friday, the Nutrition Ignition will be making stops for breakfast and lunch at Green Village Mobile Home Park near Flatwoods Elementary. Breakfast will be served there from 7:00 AM until 7:20 AM and lunch will be served there from 11:00 AM until 11:20 AM.

Monday through Friday, the Nutrition Ignition will be also make stops for breakfast and lunch at the Brown House community in Northport. (Breakfast-7:35 AM until 7:55 AM and Lunch- 11:35 AM until 11:55 AM)

Tuesday through Thursday, the bus will be at Crescent East Apartments in Tuscaloosa for breakfast from 8:30 AM until 9:15 AM and lunch from 12:30 PM until 1:15 PM.

Worthy also tells us the Tuscaloosa County School System is planning on creating a dinner feeding program in the near future.