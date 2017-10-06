»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOL EMPLOYEE CHARGED FOR SEX CRIME INVOLVING A STUDENT.

Tuscaloosa Police have arrested a Tuscaloosa County school teacher for allegedly having sexual contact with a student, also in the county school system.

28 year old Christopher Albert Knight of Tuscaloosa is facing a charge of a school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19. Knight was placed in the county jail on a $5,000 dollar bond.

The alleged incident took place within the city limits of Tuscaloosa and investigators say further charges could be pending as they continue to work the case.