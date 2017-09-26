»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD OKS NEW SIPSEY VALLEY MIDDLE

The Tuscaloosa County Board of Education has approved the layout and construction for a new Sipsey Valley Middle School across the street from its current location.

Right now, Sipsey Valley High School and the middle school share a building, and school officials said overcrowding has become such an issue that eight teachers are using portable classrooms.

Sipsey Valley Middle Principal Frank Kelly said teachers and staff got plenty of input into the new school’s design.

“We have it set up now to where we’re looking at a fifth- or sixth-grade wing and a seventh- and eighth-grade wing,” Kelly said. “So it will be almost like having an elementary and middle school all in one building.”

Kelly said they’re hoping they’ll break ground in February, and the school will likely open in fall 2019.