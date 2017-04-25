»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MOVES FORWARD ON NEW HOLT HIGH

Tuscaloosa County School Board members took a major step Monday night toward the construction of the new Holt High School.

The board unanimously approved the the second phase of the new school: the building and construction phase, which will cost around $30 million.

Holt High will be a comprehensive high school with a career technology annex serving students from Brookwood High School as well as Holt.

Tuscaloosa County Schools Superintendent Walter Davie said this is a huge step forward.

“It’s a major cost of the building a facility, so this gets us through to where we can continue on,” Davie said.

With good weather and builders, Davie said the facility should be open by August 2018.

In other County School Board News:

Parents of Sipsey Valley middle- and high-schoolers brought concerns over students’ safety to the board Monday.

Parents say the school doesn’t have enough safety measures so students can stay safe. The concern comes after parents were not notified that a student was arrested last week for making a terrorist threat off-campus and during non school hours.

Those parents were not able to address the board, but will have a chance to voice their concerns at the board’s May 8 meeting.

Tuscaloosa County Schools are celebrating National Library Appreciation Month, and librarians from across the school system were honored Monday.

Educators use April as a month for promoting library use and support.