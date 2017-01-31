»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES 2 NEW MIDDLE SCHOOLS

During Monday night’s Tuscaloosa County School Board Meeting, board members unanimously approved an $85 million dollar Bond Issue.

It will include repairs, maintenance and two new middle schools.

“We’re going to finish Holt high school project we’re looking towards a new middle school in the Northport area, we’re looking for a new middle school in the Sipsey Valley area because that high school middle school combinations is the only school like that. They already have 8 portables on the land so, we would like to get those relieved” says Tuscaloosa County School Superintendent Walter Davie.

The system will also add a Career Tech Annex at Tuscaloosa County High School.

It will be able to serve Northside, Tuscaloosa County High School as well as the Sipsey Valley community.

Northport City Council President Jay Logan says this is a good move for the system.

“It’s going to be positive, it going to do two things, its going to allow the education process to be taken to the next level, with new schools, new brick and mortor in Northport which we badly need” says Logan.

The Board will hold several Public Hearings in the next couple of months.