»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY RESIDENTS CAN NOW SIGN UP FOR WEATHER ALERT SYSTEM

Tuscaloosa County residents can now get alerts about the weather in a new way.

The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency is rolling out a new jointly funded mass notification system this week.

The system, called TuscAlert, is the first county-wide weather alerting system, and any resident in Tuscaloosa County can sign up.

The system is customizable and allows users to opt in and pick the alerts they want. Users can be given alerts via text, email or voice calls.

Alerts span from weather emergencies to hazardous material spills or traffic alerts, but all users will be automatically signed up to get tornado warnings. Users can also set up an opt-out of the alerts at any time, so they won’t be getting weather alerts while they’re not in town.

If you’d like more information right on your phone, send a text message to 888-777 with the keyword “TuscAlert” for information about signing up.

The alert system is being funded by Tuscaloosa County and the cities of Tuscaloosa and Northport.

At launch, the notification system offers only weather alerts. Other notification types — such as traffic alerts — will be available in the coming months.

Anyone in Tuscaloosa County can sign up for the service, and can personalize their alerts at tuscalert.com.