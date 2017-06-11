»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY HOMICIDE IS INVESTIGATING 4 SHOOTINGS IN TUSCALOOSA

Tuscaloosa County Homicide Unit is investigating 4 shootings in Tuscaloosa.

The first shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday night in the 400 block of 29th place, which is University Manor Apartments.

One person was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the DCH Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The second shooting also happened at University Manor Apartments.

The victim was shot in the leg.

It’s believed the man drove himself to Old Mill Street.

He was also taken to DCH Hospital.

The two shootings may be connected.

A third shooting happened on the 3000 block of 19th street in Tuscaloosa.

We’re told a man was riding a bicycle, when he got into an argument with another person.

A gun was drawn and the victim was shot in the neck and hand.

He was taken to the hospital.

His injuries were not life threatening.

The fourth shooting happened on the 1700 Block of 33rd Avenue in Tuscaloosa.

When Police arrived to the scene, they found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

All four shootings remains under investigation.