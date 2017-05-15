»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION-GOERS OUTRAGED

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison MacLean

Holt High School parents say they were left in the dark, and Tuscaloosa County High parents say there just wasn’t enough room.

Graduate Erica Gardiner says there were nearly 400 people on the Holt High School football field Thursday taking pictures with graduates when the lights were shut off just 20 minutes after the ceremony.

“This is the biggest achievement of their life thus far, and now the administrator and the principal have belittled it and rushed it,” she says.

Tuscaloosa County High School moved their graduation ceremony into the gym because of the threat of bad weather, but the change in location meant students had just five tickets each for family members.

Holly Thacker says she came all the way from Ohio to see her nephew graduate, only to be turned away at the door.

“You think they could’ve had alternate plans to have it outside or at least set up closed circuit TVs for other people to watch,” Thacker says.

Tuscaloosa County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Davie released a statement Friday saying the system had limited options when it comes to bad weather, and it’s disappointing to limit attendance.