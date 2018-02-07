»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY HIGH SAYS STUDENTS IN NO DANGER AFTER POTENTIAL GUN SCARE

Despite widespread rumors, Tuscaloosa County High School says there’s no active shooter situation or weapons at the school.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education’s website, two loaded gun magazines were found, and the students who possessed those clips are in custody. The school went on a soft lockdown over the incident, but it has since ended.

During a soft lockdown, students may be signed out of school by their parents. This differs from a hard lockdown, which means students and teachers remain locked inside their classrooms until the lockdown is lifted.

TCSS has since released a statement regarding the lockdown. Read it in full below: