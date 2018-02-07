»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY HIGH SAYS STUDENTS IN NO DANGER AFTER POTENTIAL GUN SCARE

Despite widespread rumors, Tuscaloosa County High School says there’s no active shooter situation or weapons at the school.
According to the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education’s website, two loaded gun magazines were found, and the students who possessed those clips are in custody. The school went on a soft lockdown over the incident, but it has since ended.
During a soft lockdown, students may be signed out of school by their parents. This differs from a hard lockdown, which means students and teachers remain locked inside their classrooms until the lockdown is lifted.
TCSS has since released a statement regarding the lockdown. Read it in full below:
Due to a report of a child on campus with a gun, Tuscaloosa County High School was on lockdown while the incident was thoroughly investigated. There has been no weapon found, nor at any time was there an active shooter. The Tuscaloosa County High Administration and the Tuscaloosa County Sherriff’s Department participated in a thorough investigation. Parents were notified through the parent notification system of the lockdown and had the opportunity to check students out as they desired. For added precaution, Law Enforcement will be on campus for the remainder of the day. More information will be posted on the Tuscaloosa County High and Tuscaloosa County School System website today.