Tuscaloosa State Troopers have identified the person in a fatal car accident that happened Tuesday in Tuscaloosa County. 54 year old Bonnie Grice of Buhl was killed when the GMC Envoy she was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned around 11:45 a.m. on Romulus Road one mile south of Coker.

Grice was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the accident.