»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY PREPARING FOR FUTURE

The Tuscaloosa County Democratic Party Chairman Nick Rose wants to bring change to his party.

“We also have values we also have perspective, we also have ideas and given us a microphone and a forum by which to bring that to people I think people would be surprised and pleased with what Democrats represent in Tuscaloosa” says Rose.

Rose says in the past, the Democratic Party in Tuscaloosa has been very successful.

“We designated this date Friday, the 13th, one week before President Elect Donald Trump takes office to have an opportunity to come together as Democrats”

The event is called “Fund The Future Now,” it will honor Democrats who’ve served the Tuscaloosa community.

It will also be an attempt to reach out to a younger generation at the same time.

“Patricia Todd and some other elected officials who are attending to bring a message of how we move forward and how we as Democrats can come together in 2018 to find success in the ballot box

as well as how to represent the changing times we about to be entering” says Rose.

The “fund For The Future” is Friday from 7 p.m. Until 9 p.m. at R. Davidson Chophouse.

Its $35 to enter.