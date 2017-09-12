»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY DA OFFICE REQUESTED FUNDS FROM THE CITY DUE TO BUDGET SHORTFALL

An unusual funding request from Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb to the City Of Tuscaloosa.

The DA requested $150,000 from the City due to a Budget shortfall.

It’s unusual because no City Municipality in the State gives any money to a District Attorney’s Office.

But, Hays Webb says it was a measure that had to be taken.

Currently, about 68% of the Budget for the District Attorney’s Office is unstable, which means that money is not guaranteed.

The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office receives 3,500 cases every year and about 250 cases every month.

Those cases are divided between 8 Attorneys.

The District Attorney’s Office has $2.6 Million in Expenses.

90% of that goes to Personnel.

The DA Office is a State Office and only receive $495,904 a year from the State.

The Tuscaloosa County Commission gives $300,000 but, that money isn’t obligated.

Still, this year, the DA asked for $600,000 from the County Commission.

“Our first issue was not seeking money, our first issue has been making that office the best it can be so we can make our county the best it can be and the safest it can possibly be. When we get to the point we can’t fund, then that’s a problem but, our focus has been working for the people of the county” says Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says the City will look at ways to help.

The District Attorney says at this point, they are not in a crisis but, they can see it coming.

Webb says if there’s no funding, the District Attorney’s Office cannot stay open.