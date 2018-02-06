»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY COURTHOUSE CLERK LIBBY HAMNER RETIRES

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Alexandra Adragna

Today, the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse said goodbye to Libby Hamner, a true veteran among the courthouse staff. Hamner, the district court clerk of the sixth judicial circuit, announced her retirement in October.

Hamner began her career when she was 24 years old. She served as the clerk for the county court until 1977, when she was re-appointed as district court clerk of Tuscaloosa County

Judges and local officials gathered at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse to wish Hamner well.

“My goal has been to change somebody’s life every day, and I think every day I do something to make their lives better,” Hamner said. “I hope I can find some things to fulfill other people after I leave here.”

Hamner’s last day in office will be Feb. 28.