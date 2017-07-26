»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY COUPLE FACING ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES AFTER ABANDONING PETS

Two local people are facing animal cruelty charges after their pets were found bound with no access to food or water earlier this month.

It’s suspected the canines and pig had spent at least 10 days in these conditions.

The home where the animals were abandoned was last known to be occupied by 23-year-old Devin Hulsey and his girlfriend 23-year-old Jodi Scott.

Tuscaloosa County Deputy Martha Hocutt is assigned to animal cruelty cases in the county. She says it’s a wonder these animals survived these deplorable conditions.

“There was no way for them to escape,” she told WVUA 23. “With the heat index being over 100 degrees on any given day, if you don’t give animals water or food, it can kill them,” Hocutt said.

Today, the three dogs are recovering at the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter where they will eventually be up for adoption. And their brother the pot belly pig, he is recovering in a foster home.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Devin Hulsey or Jodi Scott, call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s office at (205) 464-8672 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-STOP.