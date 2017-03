The Tuscaloosa County Commission is teaming up with the Carols Creek Water Authority to expand a water line off Martin Spur Road, effecting the Regenald Forest and Charlottesville subdivisions.

The District 1 commissioner, Stan Acker says, currently about 35 homes are on well water.

The project is estimated to cost $339,000, with Carols Creek funding half. Residents pitched in about $85,000, and the County Commission will match their donation.