»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY COMMISSION APPROVES 2018 BUDGET

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jennifer Smith

The Tuscaloosa County Commission approved its 2018 budget today.

It totals just over $93 million, which is a 1 percent increase from last year. The budget,also, includes a 2 percent raise for county employees.

This is the 31st consecutive year employees have received a raise. According to county officials, that is due to the County Commission managing its fund well, which has enabled them to do it for as long as they have.

The commission dipped into their reserve to maintain a level budget, taking just over $347,000. That leaves the reserve around $30 million. According to county officials, it’s something they’re going to have to look at closely because there’s always more demands than there are resources.

Health care remains at no cost for employees and agencies that receive full funding.