»»TUSCALOOSA COUNTY CELEBRATES 200 YEARS

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Alejandra Tenorio

Established in 1818 before Alabama entered the union, today marks the 200th anniversary of the establishment of Tuscaloosa County.

County Administrator Melvin Vines said the commission wanted to do something special to celebrate the historic day. Tables were set up with historical information, old maps and pictures, and Theatre Tuscaloosa provided outfits resembling 19th century fashion for people to dress up in.

Vines said the commissioners had fun during the day’s events and hope to continue to celebrate the bicentennial birthday of the county.

Any resident with historical information or ideas on how to continue the celebration of the county’s 200th anniversary are welcome to contribute with the commissioners for future celebratory events.