»»TUSCALOOSA COMEDIAN RAISING MONEY FOR HBCUS

TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa comedy legend Steve W. Brown is celebrating his 50th birthday with a night of laughs, music and more at the Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa.

The birthday bash will benefit the Steve W. Brown Scholarship fund which awards scholarships to deserving students attending historically black colleges and universities.

Steve Brown’s 50th Birthday Bash is Saturday, August 5th at the Bama Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m.. Tickets are available at the box office.

You can get a discount on tickets purchased in advance at Steve Brown’s website.