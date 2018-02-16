»»TUSCALOOSA CITY SHERIFF’S OFFICE LOOKS INTO THE SAFETY OF STUDENTS

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

On the wake of another school shooting, one representative with Tuscaloosa City Schools is a little uneasy about one detail of the shooting in Florida.

“The concern was that from what I’m hearing that the young man pulled the fire alarm to get everyone out in the hallway. Pulling the fire alarm it breaches the lock down mode that we would go into because it would bring everyone into the hallway,” said Anthony Harris from extracurricular activity and safety

Tuscaloosa county sheriff Ron Abernathy said that “every high school in Tuscaloosa County has an armed police officer in it.” To prevent possible crime, while also giving the school a sense of security

“We want to make sure that our community knows we’re going to be not only there in a preventative nature, but if something were to occur we can respond quickly and address whatever problem it maybe,” said Abernathy.

Despite the weeks of training, and countless hours of drills, it’s hard to truly prepare for a situation like the one at Majority Stoneman High School.