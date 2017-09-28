»»TUSCALOOSA CITY SCHOOLS TO OPEN NEW NORTH MIDDLE SCHOOL

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jennifer Smith

Work is underway on the new North Middle School in Tuscaloosa, located beside Northridge High School. The school is being designed to hold 900 students.

The school has not been named yet.

Tuscaloosa City Schools is inviting community members to attend events to mark milestone moments in the capital projects program as part of the TCS Strategic Plan.

The new north middle school groundbreaking is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 1:45 p.m. at the school’s new site located on Northridge Road.

The school is set to open in the fall of 2018.