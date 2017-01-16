»»TUSCALOOSA CITY SCHOOLS MAKE ‘FAILING SCHOOLS’ LIST

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Kelsey Daugherty

Central High School and University Place Middle School are two of 75 public schools in the bottom 6 percent statewide.

Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria was not available for comment, but he did release the following statement:

“While this news is troubling, we are encouraged by the work our teachers and staff are doing at these two sites to help move the needle toward excellence for students at these schools.”

University Place Middle School parent Yvette France said the news comes as a big disappointment.

“I was shocked and disappointed because we never hear report of the school not being on top of what they were supposed to be doing,” she said. “I plan on keeping her here, but things have to get better.”

Other schools in the area that made the list, which is determined by test scores, include West Blocton High School in Bibb County, Greene County High School and Robert Brown Middle School.

“I wanna know if the teachers are teaching the kids what they’re supposed to be teaching. I hope something can be did about it,” said Central High School and University Place Middle School grandparent Ida Frierson.

Students attending failing schools can request a transfer to a different school, and qualify for a tax credit to help pay for private school.

Bibb County Schools declined to comment, but released a statement saying: