»»TUSCALOOSA CITY SCHOOLS DISMISSING EARLY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Tuscaloosa City Schools this week announced the last two days of school this year are dismissing early.
On Thursday and Friday, schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., noon, or 12:30 p.m.
- Dismissing at 11:30 a.m.: High schools, The Alberta School of Performing Arts, Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools (elementary and middle), and Success Prep and STARS Academy.
- Dismissing at at noon: Middle schools (with the exception of Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools – Middle).
- Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.: Elementary schools (with the exception of The Alberta School of Performing Arts and Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools – Elementary).