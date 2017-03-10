»»TUSCALOOSA CITY SCHOOLS CELEBRATES ITS ARTISTS

March is Youth Art Month, and Tuscaloosa City Schools celebrated by hosting their 45th annual Celebrate the Arts night at First Wesleyan Church.

Members of area orchestras, choirs and bands were just some of the talented students who got to showcase their talents.

“This is our opportunity to show the community what it is that we do for these children and why the arts are so important to the development of children in schools,” said Tuscaloosa City Schools Fine Arts Coordinator Jeffrey Schultz.

Schultz said he encourages all students to get involved in some kind of arts program.