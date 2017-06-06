»»TUSCALOOSA CITY SCHOOLS BOARD MEMBER IS CONCERNED OVER RECRUITMENT

District 1, Tuscaloosa City Schools Board Member Mathew Wilson told the board he has a major concern about the lack of diversity in Administrative roles in the Schools in West Tuscaloosa.

Wilson believes the Administrators at those schools should look more like the students.

“I want to insure that we have somebody on the Western side that is going to stand walk along side with the people meet with the community be a team player that has the experience of meeting the needs of the children in our system” says Schools Board Member Matthew Wilson.

“Our work is to put the best individuals in every classroom in the entire Tuscaloosa City Schools and every Leadership position in the Tuscaloosa City schools because we know that a highly effective Teacher in every classroom and effective Principal in our schools that’s where you change student outcomes” says Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria.

More concerns of Asbestos at Central Elementary School.

This comes after an Independent soil test taken shows no Asbestos at Central Elementary School.

According to the report, of the 15 samples, only one detected asbestos.

The sample contained less than 1%, which requires no special exposure controls.

“All that’s cleared up, we have a safe school and safe for all of our students just like any other of our schools. We try to make sure that its safe for every student” says Vice Chair, Marvin Lucas.

The School Board approved a meal price increase.

For students, there will be a 15 cents increase and 25 cents increase for adults.

The increase will go into affect in August.