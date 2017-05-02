»»TUSCALOOSA CITY SCHOOLS AGREES TO ASBESTOS TESTING

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday night to allow a third party to test for asbestos at Central Elementary School.

A company called Guardian located in Leeds, Alabama will conduct the testing. Board members told WVUA 23 that the testing will cost about $1200 and will be paid for by the NAACP.

The Board’s decision follows months of concerns and pressures from the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP and parents about air quality at Central Elementary and Westlawn Middle School. Many pointed a finger at an industrial producer located nearby, Read Mix USA, for producing dangerous dust emissions.

In early March, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management reported that air quality at both schools was fine, and that no dust emissions were observed.

Asbestos testing is expected to take 3 to 5 business days. Details on when the testing will start are still pending.