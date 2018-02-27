»»TUSCALOOSA CITY SCHOOL LIBRARIES LOOKING FOR DIVERSITY IN BOOKS

Parents and teachers in the Tuscaloosa City School System said they are concerned about a lack of diversity in the school libraries. Their main concern is the lack of books that black students can relate to.

“I just want to push reading especially with our black children and our black communities,” said parent Que Chandler. “If teachers, educators and parents tell children all the time that all are equal, we need to show it with the stories that they read in school. There are thousands and thousands of black authors and black children’s books that are available for kids.”

Deputy Superintendent for Tuscaloosa City School System James Pope said the district has recognized these issues and are working toward changing them.

With this new initiative, Pope said that students will have libraries that are full of diverse literature at their fingertips. They will also be equipped with chrome books, iPads and tablets so that students can read from home.

“There will be an unveiling of a project to emphasize what we’re going to do in the next four years, (and) there will be a huge emphasis on library collections in the Tuscaloosa City Schools with a collection that will cover all of our deficiencies,” said Pope. The system has already donated $50,000 to Central Elementary School and plans to donate to Oakdale Elementary.

There is no word yet on when the unveiling of this new project will take place or how much it will cost.