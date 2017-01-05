»»TUSCALOOSA CITY PREPARES FOR POSSIBILITY OF SNOW

The City of Tuscaloosa is gearing up and will be ready if snow starts falling Friday. Most of West Alabama is under a winter weather advisory, meaning at least a little snow is projected.

Employees at Tuscaloosa’s Department of Transportation were busy filling up their sand trucks today. Those trucks will be deployed to dump sand along certain roads and bridges across the city ahead of Friday’s winter weather.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said thanks to most area schools still being on break, traffic — and potential traffic issues — should be at a minimum.

“The most important thing is going to be communication with the public,” Maddox said. “We’re not going to run into issues of people not being at work or people being at school, we’re going to run into issues of people being at home, and hopefully by communicating effectively we can encourage people, if the conditions warrant, to stay at home and relax.”