»»TUSCALOOSA CITY OFFICIALS SWORN IN

It was a day of some new, yet many familiar beginnings as Tuscaloosa’s elected officials were sworn in at the Tuscaloosa River Market.

“Cities never stand still. You are either moving forward or backwards. To me, those new ideas can continue to propel us. That’s what we’ve gotta do,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox told WVUA 23 this morning just before his swearing in.

Returning to the Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education is Marvin Lucas and Erskine Simmons. They’re now joined by political new newcomers Matthew Wilson, Kendra Williams. Guy May, Erica Grant, Eric Wilson and Patrick Hamner, who was sworn in by his wife Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hamner.

“It was a very unique situation to be able as husband and wife to be up there. It was special when I was able to hold the bible for her inauguration and to have her there with me was extra special second time around,” Hamner said.

Existing city council members Phylis Odom, Cynthia Almond, Matthew Calderone, Kip Tyner, Eddie Pugh and Sonia Mckinstry welcomed Raevan Howard to the council.

Howard defeated long term council president Harrison “Mailman” Taylor back in March.

Cynthia Almond was the only woman on the Tuscaloosa city council when she was elected.

The council is now majority female.

“It does change things a little bit. It changes the dynamic of how we interact with each other but I think it’s all a good thing,” Almond told WVUA 23.

Some needs city councilmen say they’ll be tackling immediately include: road infrastructure, traffic concerns and issues resulting from rapid growth… while school board members and Mayor Maddox top their lists with reaching universal Pre-K status for academically at-risk students and getting Tuscaloosa children career and college ready earlier through dual enrollment.

” I look forward to working with our council members because it’s not one person,” Maddox said. “It’s a team. We are all in this together and if we work together we can do amazing things for this amazing city.”