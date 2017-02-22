»»TUSCALOOSA CITY COUNCILMAN PUGH ABLE TO RUN FOR RE-ELECTION

Tuscaloosa City Councilman Eddie Pugh is eligible to remain on the municipal election’s ballot.

His re-election campaign was in jeopardy after he wrote a bad check while paying his $200 qualifying fee on Jan. 13. Almost two weeks later, on Jan. 25, the clerk learned Pugh’s check was no good. The final qualifying day was Jan. 24, which meant Pugh was told he was ineligible for the election.

Pugh appealed, and on Monday learned his appeal was successful.

Pugh faces Alan Johnson in the upcoming Tuscaloosa city municipal election on March 7.