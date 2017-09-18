»»TUSCALOOSA CITY COUNCIL READY FOR VOTE ON WHAT TO DO WITH RED LIGHT CAMERA REVENUE

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Megan Hallson

The Tuscaloosa City Council is set to vote Tuesday on whether to use the revenue generated from red light camera fines to purchase new police vehicles for the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

“You know, we have to take care of the ones that have promised to protect and serve us, so that’s exactly what we’re trying to do with these monies,” said District 2 Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raeven Howard.

In the past five years, cameras have generated more than $1.5 million in paid fines. They were first approved in 2010, and the first camera was installed in 2013. Now, there are nine cameras installed across Tuscaloosa.

Howard said she’s confident the proposal will be met with support.

“We are trying to make sure all of the monies we spend are being used in the best way possible,” she said. “Even though we might be considering budget cuts, we are not cutting any corners with our public safety departments. Their needs are our main priority and it’s imperative that we meet all the needs that they have brought to us, so I’m hoping we will have the support.”

If the proposal is approved, the funds would be used to purchase 46 new police vehicles.