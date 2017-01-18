»»TUSCALOOSA CITY COUNCIL MUST DECIDE IF THEY WILL MAKE HOME SHARING LEGAL

The City Of Tuscaloosa crossed a major hurdle Tuesday regarding Home Sharing or Short Term Rentals.

Currently, its illegal in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and the City Council is trying to decide if they want to make it legal.

During Tuesday’s Administration Committee meeting, the Planning and Zoning Department gave the committee several options to consider if they want to make it legal.

“We talked about the zoning aspect of potential short term rental ordinance. You know looking at where we might allow it, how we might notify people and some various site specifications you know if the ordinance is to be allowed what it could look like” says Ashley Crites, Associate Director of Planning for the City Of Tuscaloosa.

Some of the options are in Commercial Districts where Hotel and Lodges uses are already permitted, throughout the city by census tract, creating percentage caps by tract for specific areas, in

Multifamily structures or not within a 1 or 2 mile radius of Bryant Denny Stadium.

The city will discuss the safety aspect of Home Sharing on February 7th.