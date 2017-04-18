»»TUSCALOOSA CITY COUNCIL ELECTS THE FIRST FIRST FEMALE COUNCIL PRESIDENT

During Tuesday’s Tuscaloosa City Council Work Session, the Council discussed it’s future.

The main topic? The new City Council President.

Three candidates vying for the job.

District 7, Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Sonya Mckinstry whose going into her second term believes the City Council should be diverse.

With the City Of Tuscaloosa electing a white Mayor Walt Maddox, she says the Council President should be black.

The position has been held by outgoing District 2 City Councilman Harrison Taylor.

Taylor was unseated by newcomer Raevan Howard after serving 24 years on the Tuscaloosa City Council.

District 5 City Councilman Kip Tyner, whose serving his 6th Term told the Council no one has had more adversities than he.

Tyner believes his length of experience on the City Council should mean something.

District 3 Councilwoman Cynthia Almond whose serving her third Term got the four votes needed to become the first female City Council President.

“I’m honored to be chosen to serve as Council President for this next term I am just looking forward to working with all of the council members especially Raevan, our new Council member whose on board and the Mayor to move the city forward” says Councilwoman Cynthia Almond.

The Council also talked about adopting an Ordinance that would make the decision come down to voters..

“It’s a big job and somebody suggested we might should run for this position city wide and something we can consider going forward” says Almond.

The Council will vote to make it official after the Mayor and Council are sworn in May.