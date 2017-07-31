»»TUSCALOOSA CITY ANNOUNCES ROAD CLOSINGS

Tuscaloosa city officials announce the northbound lane of Dr. Edward Hillard Drive between Bryant Drive and University Boulevard will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1 through Thursday, Aug. 3 for sewer repairs.

Highland Oaks Drive will be closed between James I. Harrison Parkway and 35th Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1 and 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2. The City of Tuscaloosa will be installing new sewer mains as part of the Highland Oaks Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project.

14th Court between 9th Street and 8th Street will be closed from 8 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2 until 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4 to allow a private group to hold an event after the city issued a permit.