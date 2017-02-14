»»TUSCALOOSA CHURCH OFFERS PROM NIGHT FOR TEENS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Sarah Guzman

Big Sandy Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa partnered with the Tim Tebow Foundation for “Night to Shine” on Feb. 10.

“Night to Shine” is a prom night held every year for teens with special needs. There are 375 churches, 75,000 guests and 150,000 volunteers around the world involved in the event.

Friday night marked the third year of the worldwide prom event which, Tim Tebow describes as, “an unforgettable experience that’s centered on God’s love.”

“Those that we’re honoring, they’re the most important,” said Marvin Skeleton, a volunteer for the event. “And the most important thing above that is that we show the love of God to them.”

Big Sandy Baptist was one of the hundreds of churches that crowned kings and queens Friday night. Involved in the crowning were special guests Big Al and Miss Alabama, USA.

“Just being accepted and just being welcomed the way that they have. It seems like everyone is so excited to see them, so this has been fabulous,” said Teri Terry, mother of one of the attendees. “I’m just blown away and I know that all the participants tonight are blown away.”

For more information on hosting “Night to Shine,” go to timtebowfoundation.org.